Vivian Sarah Nava



Mesa, AZ - Vivian Sarah Nava, 70, of Mesa, AZ entered into the gates of Heaven, October 12th, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Vivian was born August 27th, 1950, was greeted by her husband, Robert Manuel Nava Sr.; parents, Valentine (Virginia) Hernandez and Esther C. (Albert) Duarte; brothers Anthony and Joseph Hernandez; granddaughter Marissa Nava as well as many other family members who have preceded her in death. Vivian was loved and cherished by her family, was retired from the Arizona Department of Education. Vivian is survived by, her siblings; Barbara Mendoza, Sally (Pete) Gutierrez, Marcia (Peter) Herman, Valerie Trevino, and Albert (Sonya) Hernandez: Her five children, Barbara Newton, Anita Nava (Frank Castro), Robert Jr. (Davina) Nava, Celia (Manuel) Peru, and Gabriel Nava. She is also survived by, 13 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, November 7th at Hillsong Church, 655 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85203. Following her service, Vivian and her beloved husband, Robert, will be laid to rest at Mesa Cemetery, 1212 N Center St, Mesa, AZ 85201.









