1/2
Vivian Sarah Nava
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Sarah Nava

Mesa, AZ - Vivian Sarah Nava, 70, of Mesa, AZ entered into the gates of Heaven, October 12th, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Vivian was born August 27th, 1950, was greeted by her husband, Robert Manuel Nava Sr.; parents, Valentine (Virginia) Hernandez and Esther C. (Albert) Duarte; brothers Anthony and Joseph Hernandez; granddaughter Marissa Nava as well as many other family members who have preceded her in death. Vivian was loved and cherished by her family, was retired from the Arizona Department of Education. Vivian is survived by, her siblings; Barbara Mendoza, Sally (Pete) Gutierrez, Marcia (Peter) Herman, Valerie Trevino, and Albert (Sonya) Hernandez: Her five children, Barbara Newton, Anita Nava (Frank Castro), Robert Jr. (Davina) Nava, Celia (Manuel) Peru, and Gabriel Nava. She is also survived by, 13 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, November 7th at Hillsong Church, 655 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85203. Following her service, Vivian and her beloved husband, Robert, will be laid to rest at Mesa Cemetery, 1212 N Center St, Mesa, AZ 85201.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
10:00 AM
Hillsong Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved