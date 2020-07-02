Vladimir Koscak

Vladimir Košcak
Phoenix - Vladimir Košcak, 81, passed away on June 25, 2020 at 5:22 pm. He was the husband of Jelena Košcak and they shared 55 years together. He was born and raised in Novi Marof, Croatia, lived and married in Germany, moved to Toronto, Canada and had 2 girls, and then moved to America in 1978. His last place of employment was Revlon and worked as a machinist until retirement.
He was a humble, selfless man, with a sharp mechanical mind, lived his life by example, had a goofy yet dry sense of humor, and loved swimming, hiking, and Croatian music. He built our family home, supported his girls through college, and helped foster two Croatian Clubs where he held several officer positions - two of which were President of the Croatian-American Social Club and Vice President of the Croatian Fraternal Union.
He is survived by his wife Jelena Košcak, his daughter Susan Košcak, Curt Condrat, and his daughter Silvia Košcak Harkenrider, her husband Thomas Harkenrider and their daughter Hazel.
Due to health and safety concerns regarding the current Covid-19 outbreak in Arizona, a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
