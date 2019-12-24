Resources
Volmer Kenneth Jensen

Volmer Kenneth Jensen passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13 at home in Arizona with family nearby. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.P. and Ida Jensen; siblings Edith Dexheimer, Edwin Jensen, and Margaret Burnett. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 60 years, Vonda Jensen; daughter Venita (Jeff) Koenig; son Vaughn (Susan) Jensen; granddaughter Britni Jensen; brother Eldon (Mary Jean) Jensen; sister Marie (Dale) Ingalls.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Faith Area Memorial Chapel of Evanson Jensen Funeral Homes in Faith, SD.

A celebration of Volmer's life will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church - the church his father J.P. Jensen built - in Faith, SD on Monday, December 30 beginning at 10 a.m. Immediately following will be a time of fellowship and lunch. At 3 p.m. he will be laid to rest with full Military Honors at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or Bethel Lutheran Church.

Condolences to Volmer's family can be sent through our website at http://evansonjensenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
