Voncielle Frazier
Scottsdale - Voncielle Gottbreht Frazier, 90, formerly of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Voncielle is survived by her daughter Shaaron Westover-Goswick and son-in-law Byron Goswick of Denver Colorado, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Green Acres Mortuary, located at 401 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257. Due to Corona Virus restrictions of 10 people, immediate family and designated friends only are invited to share in a small graveside service beginning at 10:30 am. Please contact Shaaron Goswick at 303-946-8110 for more information. Please visit her memorial site at www.greenacresmortuary.net if you would like to leave your condolences for the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020