Vonda Lou Hinton Bieth
Phoenix - On November 29, 2018 our dear Mother, Grandmother, and Aunt passed away, just 21 days after her 89th birthday. Mom was born in Thatcher, Arizona in her Grandmother's home and was raised in Geronimo, Arizona. After graduating High School in Fort Thomas, Arizona, she moved to Phoenix in 1947, to continue her education. Mom then got a job with the State Tax Commission. Then she went on to get the job as Secretary for the Corporation Commission Mr. ET Eddie Williams.
On April 29, 1950 Mom married Raymond Joseph Bieth and had 3 children, Bob, Claudia and Paula. Who later gave her 8 beautiful grandchildren. They were married for 56 years before Dad passed away in 2006.
Services will be held in Geronimo, Arizona at the Hinton Family Cemetery. Any and all donation can be made directly to Hospice of the Valley.
I love you Meow.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 7, 2019