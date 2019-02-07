Resources
More Obituaries for Vonda Bieth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vonda Lou Hinton Bieth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vonda Lou Hinton Bieth Obituary
Vonda Lou Hinton Bieth

Phoenix - On November 29, 2018 our dear Mother, Grandmother, and Aunt passed away, just 21 days after her 89th birthday. Mom was born in Thatcher, Arizona in her Grandmother's home and was raised in Geronimo, Arizona. After graduating High School in Fort Thomas, Arizona, she moved to Phoenix in 1947, to continue her education. Mom then got a job with the State Tax Commission. Then she went on to get the job as Secretary for the Corporation Commission Mr. ET Eddie Williams.

On April 29, 1950 Mom married Raymond Joseph Bieth and had 3 children, Bob, Claudia and Paula. Who later gave her 8 beautiful grandchildren. They were married for 56 years before Dad passed away in 2006.

Services will be held in Geronimo, Arizona at the Hinton Family Cemetery. Any and all donation can be made directly to Hospice of the Valley.

I love you Meow.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.