W. Clair Peterson
1931 - 2020
W. Clair Peterson

Phoenix, AZ - Winston Clair Peterson, age 88, from Phoenix Arizona passed away in his home on June 14, 2020. Clair was born on December 22, 1931 in Wenatchee, Washington to Orlando and Stella Peterson. He grew up in Preston, ID and graduated from Preston High School. Clair served in the US Army, 11th Airborne during the Korean War. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Arizona California Mission. On January 24th 1957 he married Joanne Bond in the Mesa Arizona Temple. He is survived by his wife Joanne of 63 years; sister Kay Robinson; 5 children Tracy Prince (Greg), Kelly Marsh, Todd Peterson (Kari), Kimberley Berrett (Bruce), and David Peterson; 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. For visitation and service information please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com. For both events, we are asking to follow CDC guidelines, to wear a facemask, practice Social Distancing and not attend if you are sick.








