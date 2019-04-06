|
|
W. J. (Joe) Masters
Phoenix - W. J. (Joe) Masters, age 91, passed away on March 1, 2019. Born in Beech Bottom, WV on November 11, 1927, Joe grew up near Kittanning PA and was training to be a Navy fighter pilot when WWII ended. He graduated with a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering from Grove City College and worked in western Pennsylvania for U.S. Steel until retiring to Phoenix in 1989. An avid golfer, bowler, and desert lover, Joe also volunteered over many years at the Phoenix Zoo and the Heard Museum Indian Fair and Market. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann (Jansen) Masters. Joe is survived by his two sons, Jeff and Greg, their wives Rosann and Sharon, and four grandchildren, Evan, Cassandra, Ethan, and Austin. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 on April 12, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3550 E. Knox Road, Phoenix, followed by a luncheon.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019