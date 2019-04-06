Services
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
3550 E. Knox Road
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for W. Masters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. J. "Joe" Masters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

W. J. "Joe" Masters Obituary
W. J. (Joe) Masters

Phoenix - W. J. (Joe) Masters, age 91, passed away on March 1, 2019. Born in Beech Bottom, WV on November 11, 1927, Joe grew up near Kittanning PA and was training to be a Navy fighter pilot when WWII ended. He graduated with a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering from Grove City College and worked in western Pennsylvania for U.S. Steel until retiring to Phoenix in 1989. An avid golfer, bowler, and desert lover, Joe also volunteered over many years at the Phoenix Zoo and the Heard Museum Indian Fair and Market. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann (Jansen) Masters. Joe is survived by his two sons, Jeff and Greg, their wives Rosann and Sharon, and four grandchildren, Evan, Cassandra, Ethan, and Austin. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 on April 12, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3550 E. Knox Road, Phoenix, followed by a luncheon.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.