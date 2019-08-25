|
Waldemar "Wally" Herbert Blase
Sun City - On August 4, 2019, Wally, 93, lost his long battle with bladder cancer. Wally was born on September 25, 1925, to William and Emma Blase of Sylvan Grove, Kansas. He was the third of seven children.
Wally was in the Navy and trained as a radio technician. When World War II ended in the Pacific, he continued in radio and worked at KMOX in St. Louis, Missouri. He later worked at Sperry Gyroscope in New York, where he met the love of his life on New Year's Eve in 1953 on a blind date. They were engaged in March and married on July 30, 1954. They had a great love for each other and just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Wally's education and job opportunities brought his family to Arizona where he worked for Goodyear Aerospace on their radar mapping system as a Senior Electrical Engineer until retirement. Upon retirement, he helped design a summer home in Payson on the creek at Kohl's Ranch. Wally was a quiet man, a voracious reader, a lover of science and philosophy. His passing will be a great loss to his family. Wally is survived by his wife, Joanne, daughters, Mara von Klosst-Dohna, and Christie Blase, son David Blase and six grandchildren.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019