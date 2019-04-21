|
Wallace Reed
Scottsdale - Wallace Reed, 84, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away April 14, 2019. Wally was born in 1935 to Mary and Kirtley Reed in Covington, Kentucky. After graduating from Holmes High School in 1952, he served in the Navy for four years.
In 1958, Wally married Barbara Sauer of Elsmere, Kentucky while attending the University of Cincinnati. In 1960 he graduated with an undergraduate degree in business. After graduation, he worked as a CPA in Cincinnati, Ohio before moving to Scottsdale, Arizona with his family in 1973.
Wally attended graduate school at ASU where he received a master degree in accounting. For 20 years he was a professor of accounting at the American Graduate School of International Management.
Wally and Barbara had three daughters, Debra Plimpton, Brenda Dodenhoff, Deanna Smith and ten grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019