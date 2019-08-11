|
|
Wallace "Wally" Voight went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on July 19th, 2019 in Traverse City, Michigan after being with his family for his 80th birthday celebration and first ever Voight reunion. Wally was born June 5, 1939 in Flint, Michigan to the late Leroy and Rose Voight. Wally lived in the Davison area for the first half of his life. He then moved to Arizona in 1982 where he resided until his passing. Wally always said he quit work when he was 21 after going into the insurance profession. His passion for helping people showed in his professional and personal life. There are so many wonderful things to say about Wally. Those of you that knew him understand what they are. My dear Wally, rest in peace in the arms of your Lord.
Wally is survived by his loving caring wife, Helen, daughter Denise (Bob) Baker, Parker Co., son Greg (Charlie) Phoenix, stepson's Matt Engstrom (Laura) and Jason angstrom (Cindy) Phoenix. Grandchildren, Robert Baker (Lisa), Ben Baker (Kendra) and Christina Worley (Aram is) of CO. Evan and Chase Engstrom and Tyler Flaherty, Phoenix. Great Grandchildren Annabelle, Daylen and Scarlet of Co. Sister Phyllis, of Davison and Brother Mark (Jane) of Northport Ml. Sister in law Adelheid of Davison. Several nieces and nephews and dear friends throughout the U.S. Wally was preceded in death by his parents Leroy and Rose and Brothers Jim and David Voight.
Condolences may be expressed at [email protected] Celebration of Wally's life will take place at 11am, on August 17, 2019, at Christ Church Lutheran, 3901 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church Lutheran.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019