Wallace (Wally) Welsch
Surprise - Wallace (Wally) John Welsch, age 88, of Surprise, Arizona, passed away at home surrounded by his family on January 25, 2020, following a prolonged illness.
Wally was born to Wallace and Gertrude (Wood) Welsch in Saint Paul, Minnesota on February 28, 1931. He graduated from Saint John's Preparatory School in Saint Cloud Minnesota.
Wally married Joann McNeely on April 30, 1951; they were married 68 years.
Wally worked as a Police Sergeant with the City of Phoenix Police Department, retiring after 21 years of service, followed by a career as an Investigator with the State of Arizona Department of Motor Vehicles. He enjoyed hunting, relaxing at his cabin at Mormon Lake, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Wally is survived by his wife JoAnn, sons John (Linda) and Dan (Jody), daughters Cathy, Linda, Joni Brown, and Suzi, all of Arizona, 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, brothers Robert (Minnesota), Francis (New York), Joseph and Mick Scanlon (Minnesota), as well as many extended family members and friends.
Wally is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Buddy and Thomas.
Cremation services have been performed by Abel Funeral Services.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Sun Village Multi-Purpose Center, 17300 N. Sun Village Pkwy, at 2:30 PM on February 9, 2020.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020