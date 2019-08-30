|
Walter Alan Boswell
Mesa - Walter Alan Boswell, resident of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Windsor, Ct, passed away on Aug 11th , 2019 at Plaza Healthcare in Scottsdale at the age of 55 years.
Walter grew up in Connecticut and moved to Arizona in 1993. He worked for several mortgage companies and then Lennar for 20 years. He had a passion for mentorship and he and his wife hosted many exchange students. Although he didn't have children of his own, he strove to become a father to each of them. Walter was a diehard Diamondbacks fan. He loved bowling, playing softball, travelling, photography, music, going to concerts and loved ALL things Japanese.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Shelly Boswell; sister, Karen Atherton of Springfield, VT many nieces, nephews, and foreign exchange students. He was preceded by his sister, Linda Grant of Milton, WV; mother, Connie Boswell; and father, Roland Boswell.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 4:00pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 5:00pm located at Mariposa Gardens Funeral Care, 400 S Power Rd Mesa, AZ 85206. Memorial donations can be made in Walter's honor to Future Song Foundation at futuresong.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 30, 2019