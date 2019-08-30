Services
Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care
6747 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
(480) 830-4422
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care
6747 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
5:00 PM
Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care
6747 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Boswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Alan Boswell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Alan Boswell Obituary
Walter Alan Boswell

Mesa - Walter Alan Boswell, resident of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Windsor, Ct, passed away on Aug 11th , 2019 at Plaza Healthcare in Scottsdale at the age of 55 years.

Walter grew up in Connecticut and moved to Arizona in 1993. He worked for several mortgage companies and then Lennar for 20 years. He had a passion for mentorship and he and his wife hosted many exchange students. Although he didn't have children of his own, he strove to become a father to each of them. Walter was a diehard Diamondbacks fan. He loved bowling, playing softball, travelling, photography, music, going to concerts and loved ALL things Japanese.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Shelly Boswell; sister, Karen Atherton of Springfield, VT many nieces, nephews, and foreign exchange students. He was preceded by his sister, Linda Grant of Milton, WV; mother, Connie Boswell; and father, Roland Boswell.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 4:00pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 5:00pm located at Mariposa Gardens Funeral Care, 400 S Power Rd Mesa, AZ 85206. Memorial donations can be made in Walter's honor to Future Song Foundation at futuresong.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now