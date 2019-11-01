|
Walter Dean "Tom" Tompkins
Scottsdale - Tom passed away at 91 on October 26, 2019. He was born in Marysville, Kansas on March 23, 1928. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ethel, Daughter, Debra Williams (Douglas), Son, Michael Tompkins, Grandchildren; Katie Williams (Steve), Holly Zachry (Nicholas), and Logan Tompkins, Great Granddaughter Emmy, and Nephew, Thomas Nelson (Mary). Memorial services will be held at Messenger Mortuary in Scottsdale at 11:00 am on Nov. 20. Private interment will be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please direct remembrance to Hospice of the Valley or Valley Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2019