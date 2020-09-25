Dr. Walter E. George



Dr. Walter E. George, 79, an orthopedic surgeon from Cave Creek, AZ died September 21, 2020.



Walt was born in Columbus, Ohio and raised in the small village of Mt. Blanchard, Ohio. His parents were John George, DVM; and Hetty George. He was married for over 58 years to his high school sweetheart, Diane Rose George. Together they had three children: Brian George, CPA; Sharon George Ottman, DVM (husband Jason); and Walter Jason George (wife Mary). He has 8 wonderful grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



Dr. George received a BS in Chemistry in 1962, from Bowling Green State University. He was then accepted into The Ohio State University College of Medicine. During his education there he was made a member of the scholastic honorary Landacre Honorary Society and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honorary Medical society. He graduated with his Doctor of Medicine degree in May 1966.



Then it was on to Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix for a year of internship. Upon completion of his internship he was accepted to be a resident in orthopedic surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. Following the end of his 4 year residency there he was accepted to do a fellowship with a pioneer in artificial hip surgery, Sir John Charnley of Wrightington, England.



At the age of 14, Walter traveled with his parents to Arizona and decided that we would live there one day. After finishing his medical and surgical training he moved to Phoenix and joined the Phoenix Orthopedic Group in 1971.



Retiring in 1998 he was able to enjoy his appreciation for the great outdoors. He loved to hunt in Arizona and other amazing places in the world. Perhaps his greatest love was fishing on his boat in the Sea of Cortez. He had a love of flying and was a private pilot for 40 years at which time he decided to sell his beloved Beech Baron. His final hobby was new challenges of building experimental gyrocopters and he had a wonderful time with this new type of flying.









