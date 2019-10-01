|
Walter John O'Neill
Butte, MT - Walter John O'Neill came into this life on November 12th, 1935 in Butte, Montana. He departed on September 26, 2019 in Sun Lakes, Arizona. Walter was the third son born to James M. and Vanka Manley O'Neill. He attended St. Joseph grade school and graduated from Boys Central High School in 1953. Walter studied Mechanical Engineering at Gonzaga before completing his Boilermaker apprenticeship at the old Western Iron Works in Butte. He married Beverly Shea in 1954. Together, they purchased Treasury State Window Cleaning. In 1964 they sold the business to Walter's brother and left to try their fortunes in Arizona. Walter was an entrepreneur at heart started several businesses in Arizona including O'Neill Iron Works, O'Neill Pre Fab and build and sold spec homes in Scottsdale.
Walter married Martha Mason on February 12, 1977. She shared his entrepreneurial spirit and they were early promotors of solar energy through their Photovoltaics business and magazine. Together they traveled the world, had many adventures.
Walter married Carol Rogers on April 9, 2005. Together they followed their dreams of being creative artists while still traveling the world. You could see them at the many art shows throughout the state selling their pottery, sculptures, jewelry, paintings and more. Walter still had a scuba diving certification into his 70s.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, both brothers, Jim and Robert O'Neill, his daughter Jane O'Neill, grandson Ian Campbell-O'Neill, and son-in-law Bill Ryan.
He is survived by his wife Carol, daughters Mary Jo, Kate (Steve), Nancy (Tom), sons Patrick and Casey (Erica), and stepchildren Christy (Ernie), Jennifer (Mike) Michael (Becki), as well as his brother-in-law Raymond (Judy). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren Lena (Nathan), Erin (Rob), Patrick, Molly, Sean, Cody, Riley, Shea, Finn and Seamus and two great grandsons Eoin and Connor, as well as step-grandchildren and the many O'Neill nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Lakeshore Mortuary and a funeral service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:30 am on at Lakeshore Mortuary, followed by a burial service at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019