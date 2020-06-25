Walter Procopio
Mesa - Walter Procopio, 79, Mesa, AZ, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Phoenix, AZ. Visitation is from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, June 26, at the Hanover Mortuary, Hanover, Kansas. Funeral service is 10 a.m., Saturday at St. John's Catholic Church, Hanover. Burial is in the church cemetery. Family requests supporting the lifesaving mission of finding cures for cancer and other life-threatening diseases through St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Contributions are excepted at https://www.stjude.org/donate. Contributions may also be sent in care of Hanover Mortuary. www.kinsleymortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.