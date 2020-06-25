Walter Procopio
Walter Procopio

Mesa - Walter Procopio, 79, Mesa, AZ, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Phoenix, AZ. Visitation is from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, June 26, at the Hanover Mortuary, Hanover, Kansas. Funeral service is 10 a.m., Saturday at St. John's Catholic Church, Hanover. Burial is in the church cemetery. Family requests supporting the lifesaving mission of finding cures for cancer and other life-threatening diseases through St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Contributions are excepted at https://www.stjude.org/donate. Contributions may also be sent in care of Hanover Mortuary. www.kinsleymortuary.com




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Hanover Mortuary
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
