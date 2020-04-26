|
|
Walter Stewart Laycock
Scottsdale - Walter Stewart Laycock, age 80 of Scottsdale Arizona passed away April 20th 2020 Walter better known to his close friends as Walt, was born in Puyallup Washington on October 15th 1939 at his family's Cherry Farm.Walter is survived by his son Kenneth (Mona Lisa) Laycock, Partner Nancy Bell, Sister Trudy Drexler, Sister in-law Polly Wilkie, 4 Granddaughter's, 2 great grandsons, 6 nephews, 1 niece.Walt's is preceded in death by his wife Pam of 56 years, his parents Kenneth and Delia Laycock, sister Darlene Goddard.Walt grew up in Puyallup on the family Cherry Farm where he later graduated from Bethel High School in 1958. He later joined the United States Navy where he served for several years and received an honorable discharge. After leaving the Navy he met his first true love Pam Ellis which he married and enjoyed 56 years of marriage with. Walt and Pam lived in California where they had one son Kenneth Laycock. The family later moved to Arizona where a whole new life of Adventures making friends and enjoying life was ahead. Anyone who knew Walt would tell you he easiest going, kind hearted offer help to anyone no matter what, fun loving never a bad word or bad day kind of person. Walt loved The Great Outdoors Hunting Fishing off road racing, Sand Drags, taking his razor out and camping out up North with family and friends. Walt later became a member the Sahuaro 4x4 club of Arizona where he served as president in 1975, 1998 and 2003 thru 2006. Walt worked for many years in the concrete industry first with Tri-City readymix as a driver, dispatcher and then in sales. He moved on to work at Bell Concrete for Jim Bell a lifelong friend. Walt later retired from Master Builders in 2010. Upon taking up the title of retired Walt and Pam set out on many adventures with their son Ken, nephew Brett and four granddaughters. In 2017 Walt set out on new adventures with his loving partner Nancy Bell. Walt said he lucky enough to have been able to truly love a second time and that was his Nancy Bell.Walt, Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Friend to so many who will always adore and remember you. We will stand taller and stronger, knowing you loved us and are now watching over us - always believing in us.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Arizona Humane Society at 1521 West Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020