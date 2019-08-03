|
Walter Thomas Griffin
Tempe - Born 3/22/1942 in Somerville, MA
Tempe-Walter Thomas Griffin passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and best friend Debra, his daughters and many of his close family members after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Somerville, MA to the late Lawrence C. Griffin and Reta M. (Jones) Griffin and is survived by wife of 38 years Debra E. (Wozniak) Griffin of Tempe, his sister, Janet MacDonald of Chandler, AZ and his children, James L. Griffin and wife Jeannette of Weymouth, MA, daughter Deborah E. Egan and husband Timothy of Parker, CO and daughter Susan M. Mefford and husband Todd of Tempe, AZ and his four grandchildren, Rachael M. Cliff and husband Jon of Franklin, MA, Griffin T. Egan, John P. Egan and Cullen J. Egan of Parker, CO and two great granddaughters, Anna M. Cliff and Aubrey D. Cliff of Franklin, MA as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence F. Griffin, formerly of Tempe, AZ.
He attended Weymouth High School and was part of the graduating class of 1959. Upon graduating, he volunteered to serve in the United States Army as part of the "Buddy System Enlistment Program" where he served for three years at Gutleut Kasern in Frankfurt, Germany. Upon honorable discharge of military service, he furthered his education at Bridgewater State college pursuing Psychology and the Arts. He retired in 2009 with 36 years from the United States Post Office in Tempe, Arizona where he met many of his life long friends.
He will be best remembered as a generous friend to all and for his kindness, compassion and his love of hosting family and close friends for back yard barbecues and card games.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019