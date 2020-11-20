Walter W. Whittard



Tempe - Walter William Whittard, age 82 years, of Tempe, AZ, passed away Thursday November 12, 2020. Walt was born in Lockport, NY on November 29, 1937 to Walter and Velma Whittard. He served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 1959 to 1965 and graduated from the University of Ohio with a bachelor's degree in engineering. He was employed by General Motors as an automotive engineer. In 1972 he was transferred to the General Motors Desert Proving Grounds in Arizona as the Resident Manager of the Harrison Radiator Division and later Delphi Automotive where he worked until retirement after 40 years of employment. Walt was an active member of University Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, Elder and Trustee. He was also active in the community and served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Children's Cancer Center. He was a loving husband and father of three, mentor to many and a good friend. He is survived by his son, Todd C. Whittard (Wendy); daughter, Susan C. Whittard; daughter Christa Whittard Berg (Marc); Granddaughters Kayla, Megan and Daria; Grandsons, Andrew and Carter; and Great-Grandsons Duane and Conner. He was predeceased by his wife Carole Horn Whittard, and his sisters Ruth and June. A memorial service will be held in the future when it is safe for family, friends and loved ones to gather together to celebrate his life.









