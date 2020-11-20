1/1
Walter W. Whittard
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter W. Whittard

Tempe - Walter William Whittard, age 82 years, of Tempe, AZ, passed away Thursday November 12, 2020. Walt was born in Lockport, NY on November 29, 1937 to Walter and Velma Whittard. He served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 1959 to 1965 and graduated from the University of Ohio with a bachelor's degree in engineering. He was employed by General Motors as an automotive engineer. In 1972 he was transferred to the General Motors Desert Proving Grounds in Arizona as the Resident Manager of the Harrison Radiator Division and later Delphi Automotive where he worked until retirement after 40 years of employment. Walt was an active member of University Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, Elder and Trustee. He was also active in the community and served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Children's Cancer Center. He was a loving husband and father of three, mentor to many and a good friend. He is survived by his son, Todd C. Whittard (Wendy); daughter, Susan C. Whittard; daughter Christa Whittard Berg (Marc); Granddaughters Kayla, Megan and Daria; Grandsons, Andrew and Carter; and Great-Grandsons Duane and Conner. He was predeceased by his wife Carole Horn Whittard, and his sisters Ruth and June. A memorial service will be held in the future when it is safe for family, friends and loved ones to gather together to celebrate his life.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tempe Mortuary - Tempe
405 E Southern Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 967-1643
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tempe Mortuary - Tempe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved