Wanda E. Smith Obituary
Wanda E. Smith

Sun City - Wanda E. Smith, much loved Mother and Nana, joined her husband Ted in Heaven on February 23rd, 2020 in Sun City, Arizona at the age of 82.

She was born in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia on January 23rd, 1938 to Berkeley T. and Madalene Mellot Miller.

Wanda is survived by Daughters Sheree Martinez (James Summers) of Peoria, AZ and Barbra Barbes ( Mike Barbes) of Surprise, AZ. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristina Barbes, Mikael Barbes and Anjelena Barbes.

She is preceded in death by her Husband Ted J. Smith, her Brothers, Junior Miller and Richard L. Miller and her parents.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for March 7th , 2020 at 3:30pm at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Wanda's life. Her strong will and sense of humor will be

missed by all who have known and loved her.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
