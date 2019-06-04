|
|
Wanda Elizabeth Tillwach
Surprise - Wanda Elizabeth Tillwach, 74, passed away on March 26, 2019, in Surprise, Arizona.
She was born in Bad Durkheim, Germany, on October 30, 1944 to Anton and Maria Gwizdala. She immigrated with her family to Chicago, Illinois in 1955. She married the love of her life, Paul J. Tillwach, on May 23, 1964. Together, they had three children. In 1973, she relocated with her family to Phoenix, Arizona. Wanda worked for the State of Arizona for many years. Over the years, she acquired a vast array of friends. She never met a person she didn't like. She was known for her sparkling, bubbly personality and her generosity. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Paul; daughter, Wanda (Eash); son, Paul (KC); 5 grandchildren (Joseph, Anthony, Brianna, Jake and Kenzi); 3 great-grandchildren (Oliver, Brenley and Sadie) and her brother, John "Pete" Gwizdala, plus many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother (Gregory) and son (Jason.)
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at St. Helen's Catholic Church, 5510 W. Cholla St., Glendale, AZ 85304, at 10:00 a.m. A reception will be held at the church hall from 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a monetary donation to Paul Tillwach for relocation and life expenses.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 4, 2019