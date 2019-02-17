Services
Wanda Edwards
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Phoenix - Born March 29, 1931 passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019. Wanda was born in Mt Vernon, Illinois and moved to Goodyear in 2005. She was an office manager at the University of Arizona for 15 years. She loved gardening and was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma, and great grandma. She is survived by her son Michael Edwards; daughter Linda Edwards; granddaughters Heather Jameson and Danielle Edwards, and great grandson Rune Alexander. A Memorial service to celebrate her life will be held 1:00 PM, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery, 719 N. 27th Ave, Phoenix AZ 85009 . Please visit www.greenwoodmemorylawn.com to leave Wanda's family online condolences and to view full obituary text.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019
