Wanda Grabel



Phoenix - Wanda Grabel, age 81, passed away on May 21, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Wanda was born in Ohio in 1938 and later moved to Arizona in 1992. She was preceded in death by her son Harold (1991). She is survived by her three daughters Rosine, Patti and Brenda, brother Allen (Sally), sister Linda, 8 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Wanda was a loving mother and friend and she will be truly missed.









