Wanda J. Meeker
Phoenix - Wanda J. Meeker, 86, died in Peoria, AZ on April 8, 2019.
Wanda was born July 14, 1932 in Toronto, Ohio to Lester and Vivian Mulford. She moved to Arizona with her family in 1941. Here she met and married Mitchell C. Meeker. She worked as a bookkeeper in the textile industry. Wanda also served as a volunteer at JCL Hospital in Sunnyslope as a transporter and assisting at the reception desk for many years. She enjoyed boating and camping with family and friends. Wanda cherished her travel time with Mitchell and all the places they visited in their RV but her favorite will always be the ocean.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Mitchell; daughters Karen, Sandra and Vivian; sister Janet; grandchildren Shannon, Jason, Leslie, Kimberly, Dominic, Ashley and Rebecca; great-grandchildren Weston, CJ, Logan, Mae, Tristian, Zachery, Magnus, Lennon, Izabelle and Griffin; great-great-grandchildren Braydon and Cayden; along with her many nieces and nephews. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Vivian, and great-great-grandson Brentley. Wanda loved spending time with her family, especially when giving group love hugs. She always put others before herself.
In loving memory...those we love, walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but ALWAYS NEAR, still loved, still missed and very dear.
Graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the at https://www.alz.org/.
Condolences may be expressed online at https://www.hansenmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019