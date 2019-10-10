|
|
Wanda Doll passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on 10-5-19. Wanda was born on 3-18-39 in Mesa, Arizona and grew up in Gilbert, Arizona with her five sisters. Wanda was active in school and was a Pom Pom girl at Gilbert High School. On graduation night in May of 1957, Wanda married her husband of 62 years, Alvin Doll.
She is survived by her husband Alvin, two sons Andy (Kim), and Russell (Lisa), 3 grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her father Andrew Powell, mother Leona Powell, and sisters Dessie Bybee, Esther Featherston, Helen Foss, Gloria Jean Saunders, and Carolyn Rostan.
There will be a celebration of life ceremony at the Legacy Funeral Home at 1374 N. Arizona Avenue Chandler, Az 85225 on 10-15-19 at 6:00 PM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019