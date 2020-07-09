Wanda Mae Lamascus
Mesa - Wanda Mae Lamascus
04/03/1934 - 07/05/2020
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and friend passed away on July 5, 2020 in Mesa, AZ where she's lived for 36 years. She touched so many lives with her love, generosity and kindness. She was a hard-working passionate person of strength, who never waned in her support and love of family, who soldiered on even when times were tough will be forever missed. Wanda was born on April 3 1934 in Springfield, MO to Russell J. Chalmers and Laura Edith Bentley. Wanda is preceded in death by her sons, Mark Lamascus, James Lamascus, Michael Lamascus and George William Partee, an older brother who she looked up to as a child. She is survived by her husband, Zane Vance Lamascus, son Zane Scott Lamascus, daughter-in-law who Wanda loved very much, Kathy Lamascus of Mesa, AZ, and six grand children and ten great grand-kids. Services will be held at Meldrum Mortuary, 52 N. McDonald Mesa, AZ 9:00 a.m. July 13th, 2020. Please consider a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/
in Wanda's honor.