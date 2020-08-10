1/1
Warren Carter Gable
Warren Carter Gable

Arlington - Warren Carter Gable, youngest son of Jack and Ethel Gable, passed peacefully in his home on August 8, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on June 28, 1925 and raised in Arlington, Arizona on land that his grandfather developed in 1895, which his family operates today. He is preceded in death by his wife Alice, his brother Jack, two sons Stanley and Bobby and several grandchildren.

He served his country in World War II as a pilot in the Army Air Corp. Carter, his brother Jack and friends joined the army right after Pearl Harbor. They were allowed to stay and complete high school before they left. He wrote the army a letter asking if he could stay for two more weeks to gather his cattle and they said he needed to come right away. He was a lifelong cowboy and rancher. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served diligently and loved the gospel. He served on several school boards and the Arlington Canal Company board of directors most of his life.

He is survived by daughters Lynn Smith (Stan), Sue Ann Burns, Cindy Gable, and sons Gary Gable (Carolyn), Larry Gable (Kendra), 20 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren and 26 great-great grandchildren. His favorite horses were Jug and Red. He lived a life of many adventures and had the best stories. He is the end of a generation and the last of the real cowboys.

Services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Louis B. Hazelton Cemetery at 9 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project or any other charity that benefits veterans.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
