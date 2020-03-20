Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren George Wolf


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren George Wolf

Phoenix - Warren George Wolf passed away March 15, 2020 at the age of 89. Warren was born on January 15, 1931 in Phoenix, Arizona. He attended North High/Phoenix Technological School and continued to Phoenix College. He participated in football and track and field. He was a 2 time Senior Olympic pole vault state champion. He served in the Navy and Air Force. He started his own construction company in 1953. He was known for his hard work ethic and many achievements. Warren developed many projects in Phoenix, throughout Arizona and across the country. He worked with his brother, Carl Wolf for his entire career. He was a man of faith and loved the Lord. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores of 65 years, his daughter, Katrina Wolf Shaffer and his grandson, Warren Rodriguez. He knew his faith would reunite him with all his wife and family again in heaven. He spoke often of the joy of being reunited with them again when he passed to meet his Lord. Warren is survived by his son, Glenn Wolf, and daughters Sylvia Wolf Rodriguez and Sonya Rager, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren. Services are suspended due to the CDC regulations for quarantine of the coronavirus. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice of the Valley. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Thank you sincerely for your all your love and support for our father and our family. Your thoughtfulness is appreciated and will always be remembered.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -