Warren George Wolf
Phoenix - Warren George Wolf passed away March 15, 2020 at the age of 89. Warren was born on January 15, 1931 in Phoenix, Arizona. He attended North High/Phoenix Technological School and continued to Phoenix College. He participated in football and track and field. He was a 2 time Senior Olympic pole vault state champion. He served in the Navy and Air Force. He started his own construction company in 1953. He was known for his hard work ethic and many achievements. Warren developed many projects in Phoenix, throughout Arizona and across the country. He worked with his brother, Carl Wolf for his entire career. He was a man of faith and loved the Lord. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores of 65 years, his daughter, Katrina Wolf Shaffer and his grandson, Warren Rodriguez. He knew his faith would reunite him with all his wife and family again in heaven. He spoke often of the joy of being reunited with them again when he passed to meet his Lord. Warren is survived by his son, Glenn Wolf, and daughters Sylvia Wolf Rodriguez and Sonya Rager, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren. Services are suspended due to the CDC regulations for quarantine of the coronavirus. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice of the Valley. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Thank you sincerely for your all your love and support for our father and our family. Your thoughtfulness is appreciated and will always be remembered.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020