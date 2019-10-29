|
Warren K. Christensen
Surprise - Warren K. Christensen enjoyed a full life, passing away Sunday, October 13 at the age of 95.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 72 years, Audrey (Jelley) Christensen; his daughter, Pam (Christensen) Longbine and son-in-law, David Longbine and his niece & nephew, Lorna Christensen Moore and Richard Moore.
Born in 1924, raised on the South Side of Chicago. Son of Frank and Olga (Krause) Christensen and brother Curtis.
Warren graduated from Bowen High School in 1942. Warren served proudly in battle for The US Army in Europe (PFC) during World War II.
Warren and Audrey were married on October 18, 1947 in Chicago.
Warren and family moved to Scottsdale in 1968. Warren joined SRP and retired at the young age of 58.
Warren was a proud member of the Shriners Fraternal Organization.
A Military Salute and Memorial will be held on Monday, November 4 at 1:00 pm at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019