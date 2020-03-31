|
|
Warren Randall Williams
Phoenix - Warren Randall "Randy" Williams of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away March 25, 2020 following a three-year battle with cancer.
Born in Zanesville, Ohio, Randy attended Minerva High School before venturing to Phoenix in the late 1970s. Randy's life was dedicated to his family, his business, the 20/30 organization, and Boy's Club Executive Council. He enjoyed giving back to the community and was passionate about helping others in any way he could. His favorite things included golfing, good whiskey, and good times with good people. He will always be remembered for his humor and his signature fancy pants.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Hanna and Clark; sister Kim; and several lifelong friends.
Due to COVID-19, logistics for his celebration of life are still being determined. Please visit everloved.com/life-of/warren-williams/ to subscribe for updates on timing/location once federal restrictions on large gatherings have been lifted.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020