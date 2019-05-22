|
Warren Russel Long
Phoenix - Warren Russel Long, 88, was called by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 5, 2019. Warren was born on April 4, 1931 in Pennsylvania. In 1946 he moved to Redlands, California.
Warren served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Warren was a very compassionate, caring person and a wonderful husband and father. He was always there to lend a hand if anyone needed it. He had a deep and profound passion for making things with his hands, flying in an ultra-light aircraft and most of all for racing sprint cars. He retired from work at the age of 85.
Warren is survived by his spouse, Nancy; Three children, Eight grandchildren and Three great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will miss his sparkling personality, charming smile, generous heart, sense of humor and the best stories.
A private memorial date is to be determined.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 22, 2019