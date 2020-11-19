1/1
Warren S. Ong
Warren S. Ong

Phoenix - Died peacefully on October 30th, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1926 in Canton, China as the oldest of three children. He immigrated to Phoenix, Arizona in 1947 and soon became a U.S. citizen. In 1951, he married June Wing and they began their journey of running the family-owned grocery stores, first George's Grocery in Glendale and then Village Market in Phoenix until 1989.

Warren's passions were Chinese calligraphy and watercolor painting, lion dance performances by playing the drums or enacting the lion, gardening and traveling.

Warren is preceded in death by his wife June. Warren is survived by his son Wesley (Nancy), daughter Beverly, son Wayne (Jeanne) and grandchildren Kyle, Nicholas, Derek, Kaitlyn and Madison. He is also survived by his sister Lillian Woo (Carson) and predeceased by his sister Jeanette Yip (Jimmy - deceased).

Due to COVID-19, a private service was held by the family.

If you would like to make a donation in Warren S. Ong's memory, please make it to the organization of your choice.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
