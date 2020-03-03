|
Warren Simonoff
Warren Simonoff, 75, a devoted husband, brother, father and grandfather, passed peacefully in his Scottsdale home on March 1, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn November 27, 1944 to Jack and Lillian Simonoff and is survived by his siblings Howard, Sidney and Shelley; his children Michael and Allyson; and his grandchildren Mia, Jase, Eva and Jesse.
Warren was completely devoted to his wife Paulette. They had a very special 47-year marriage until her passing in 2014. Warren always aspired to live by the phrase, "my family, my life." And that is what he did to the end.
Funeral will be held Thursday March 5th, 10:30 AM at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Warren's memory to Texas 4000 for Cancer.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020