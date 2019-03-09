Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Christianson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Christianson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne Christianson Obituary
Wayne Christianson

Scottsdale - Wayne Christianson, 53, of Scottsdale died suddenly at his home on February 11. Wayne, an angel here on earth, returned to heaven and into the waiting arms of his mother, Marge, his father, John, his brother, Butch and his beloved Aunt Bette. Wayne is survived by his brother and sisters, Lisa, Mike, Lynda, Lori, his nieces and nephew, Molly, A.J.,Nikki and 5 grandnieces and nephews.

Wayne spent his early years in Madison, Wisconsin. In 1978, Wayne moved with his family to Sedona, Arizona, where the family spent many happy years. In 1981, Wayne's family made Scottsdale their primary residence. Wayne attended Saguaro High School, graduating in 1986. Wayne was a long time participant in the STARS program, working in their Osborn Campus work center for nearly 30 years. There Wayne made many, many friends.

During Wayne's lifetime he overcame numerous obstacles, without complaint. He had great enthusiasm, a zest for life. Wayne was truly one of a kind, a blessing to anyone who's life he touched.

We will celebrate Wayne's remarkable life with prayer, song and pictures on Thursday, March 14 at noon in the chapel of Messinger's Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now