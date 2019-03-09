|
Wayne Christianson
Scottsdale - Wayne Christianson, 53, of Scottsdale died suddenly at his home on February 11. Wayne, an angel here on earth, returned to heaven and into the waiting arms of his mother, Marge, his father, John, his brother, Butch and his beloved Aunt Bette. Wayne is survived by his brother and sisters, Lisa, Mike, Lynda, Lori, his nieces and nephew, Molly, A.J.,Nikki and 5 grandnieces and nephews.
Wayne spent his early years in Madison, Wisconsin. In 1978, Wayne moved with his family to Sedona, Arizona, where the family spent many happy years. In 1981, Wayne's family made Scottsdale their primary residence. Wayne attended Saguaro High School, graduating in 1986. Wayne was a long time participant in the STARS program, working in their Osborn Campus work center for nearly 30 years. There Wayne made many, many friends.
During Wayne's lifetime he overcame numerous obstacles, without complaint. He had great enthusiasm, a zest for life. Wayne was truly one of a kind, a blessing to anyone who's life he touched.
We will celebrate Wayne's remarkable life with prayer, song and pictures on Thursday, March 14 at noon in the chapel of Messinger's Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 9, 2019