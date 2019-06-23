|
|
Wayne Dale McDonnell
- - Wayne Dale McDonnell, 3/20/40-6/11/19
Born in Philadelphia, Wayne was the middle child of six. Friends nicknamed him Red for the color of his hair; his brothers called him The Mighty Wa for his athletic prowess. In high school he played basketball and threw the javelin on the track team. As a senior, he won best athlete award at Haddon Heights High School in New Jersey. Recruited by Arizona State in 1958, Wayne threw the javelin for four years on ASU's track team and met his future wife Margot over a bin of carrots in the Memorial Union cafeteria. They married in August, 1962, just after he joined the U.S. Marines' officers' candidate program, which eventually took him to Vietnam. The day of the wedding, Wayne played his first three rounds of golf and was hooked forevermore. Right after he retired from State Farm, he made his first hole in one and went on to score five more. Over the years, Wayne and Margot enjoyed fixing up old houses, even though neither had any skills in construction, plumbing, or electricity, and Wayne, always outdoors, loved yard work and bird watching as well as petting his cat, Zorro, who killed most of the birds. Margot dragged Wayne to Europe a couple of times, but he preferred to travel all over the United States. Known for his laidback personality, thriftiness, and droll sense of humor, he was an avid reader and had a large collection of jazz, classical, and rock CDs. As a retiree, he especially enjoyed a game of golf with his two older sons, Dodd and Neil, as well as regular outings with a group of golf buddies. But even though he was vigorous and healthy his whole life, Alzheimer's eventually erased his memory and took him too soon. Well loved by all, Wayne leaves three brothers and two sisters, his wife Margot, sons Dodd, Neil, and Ian, daughter Libby, granddaughters Asha, Ardis, Anya, and Chelsea, and grandsons Michael and Reilly as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 29, from 3-6 at Lou's restaurant, Papago Golf Course, 5595 E Moreland St., Phoenix, AZ 85008.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019