Wayne E. Davidson
Wayne E. Davidson, aged 80, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 after battling Alzheimer's for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leone and Harold Davidson, his oldest son Michael Davidson and his youngest daughter, Jessica Davidson; and his sisters Caryl Nixon & Joyce Cadden.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Martin of Peoria AZ, brother Garry Davidson of New York, his children in New York State: Lynne and Bill Demetros, Christopher and Jenn Davidson, Mark Davidson & Jennifer Davidson, and his children in Arizona: Kathleen Davidson & Laura Kratochvil, stepson and wife Jamie and Pam Pierce, Arizona; stepson John Pierce, Willseyville, New York & Brent Pierce, Pennsylvania, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Wayne retired to Arizona in the early 1990's after decades of service at IBM Federal Systems in Owego NY. An avid hunter and sportsman, he was also a multi-award winning National Archery Association competitor. Wayne was a master craftsman working with wood, leather, metal and stone. He had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh, he will be dearly missed.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020