Wayne Franklin Wyatt
Wayne Franklin Wyatt lived life well. He was born December 30th, 1953. He left us suddenly on November 5th, 2019. In leaving this life, he leaves a great void.
A heart attack took him, but not without a fight. Let it be known that he fought.
He was well-loved, and he will be well-remembered. His heart was big, but his hugs were bigger. His spirit was free and uncompromising. His love for his wife and family profound.
He was talented, inventive, adventurous. His genius and vision were boundless. His efforts were never half-hearted— "going big" was his only speed.
Whether houses or gardens or mountain man knives, he loved to build. Whether Christmas displays or deviled eggs, he loved to build. Whether wood-or-leather-made anything, he loved to build. And everything he built, he built well.
Through fits and starts, he built a family. Imperfect, but full of love. Family was his joy, his pride. And those he called friends were family, too.
Wayne indulged in the things that he loved. He fixed broken things that couldn't be fixed. He was curious and smart and meticulous. Some thought him eccentric, and he was.
We'll remember him for his quirks. We'll remember him for his "good shirts". We'll remember him for his devotion and dedication to the Lord. We'll remember him for all the ways he made our lives a little more interesting, fun, better.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Lisa, his mother, Inge, his brother, Klaus, his children, Chaleece (Jeremy), Stephanie (Dan), Jared (Charity), Clayton (Shalayne), Taylor (Ryan), Doug (Stepheny), Lynsie, Wendy, and his 18 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, John, and his son, James.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 10am at the Beverly LDS Chapel (1054 W 2nd Place, Mesa, Arizona).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019