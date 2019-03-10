|
Wayne Michael Rockwood
Phoenix - Wayne Michael Rockwood, 58, passed away January 3, 2019. Wayne was the 3rd of 4 boys born to Jim and Dolores Rockwood in Kansas City, Missouri. He is survived by his brothers Gary, Ray, and Fred Rockwood. He is also survived by his children, Ryan and Casey Rockwood and Disimi O'Dell of Phoenix, Tyler (and Tristan) Rockwood of Mesa, Randi (and Kyle) May of Melbourne, Florida.
Wayne graduated from Winnetonka High School in North Kansas City and attended the University of Kansas earning two degrees in Architecture and Design. Wayne moved to Phoenix in 1983. Wayne met Bonnie Stewart as freshmen at KU. They married in 1986. Wayne and Bonnie had 4 children over the following 7 years, but Wayne opened his home to Courtney (Disimi) O'Dell whom he considered to be his daughter.
Wayne had many interests in addition to architecture. He appreciated his time spent with friends and family. He played softball with a group of close friends for 13 years. He revived Cub Scout Troop 241 for the Tavan school area and became the Cub Master for several years. Wayne liked to travel and was fortunate enough to visit Italy, Germany, Mexico, and Egypt. Wayne had a love of life and a wonderful sense of humor.
A Celebration of Wayne's life will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Monastery on March 16, 2019 at 10am. The Monastery is located at 8502 W. Pinchot Ave, Phoenix AZ. The facilities and parking will be accessible from Thomas Road and 85th Ave.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019