Wayne N. Howard
With the tragic passing of Wayne N. Howard on November 11, we lost an incredible and irreplaceable man--loving husband of Lucia for 36 yrs, proud father of Dax and Nico, beloved brother of Vicki Pattillo and doting uncle of 11. He was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Marjean, his brother Gene & nephew "Little" Wayne. He leaves a legacy love, loyalty and generosity to his family, friends and community. Wayne died as he had lived, unexpectedly, unconventionally and giving 110%. Private funeral, Celebration of Life TBD. Post Wayne stories, videos, photos to Facebook "Friends of Wayne Howard". In lieu of flowers donations to Howard & Trauscht Scholarship @ U of A Law: givetoarizonalaw.org