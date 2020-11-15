1/1
Wayne N. Howard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne N. Howard

With the tragic passing of Wayne N. Howard on November 11, we lost an incredible and irreplaceable man--loving husband of Lucia for 36 yrs, proud father of Dax and Nico, beloved brother of Vicki Pattillo and doting uncle of 11. He was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Marjean, his brother Gene & nephew "Little" Wayne. He leaves a legacy love, loyalty and generosity to his family, friends and community. Wayne died as he had lived, unexpectedly, unconventionally and giving 110%. Private funeral, Celebration of Life TBD. Post Wayne stories, videos, photos to Facebook "Friends of Wayne Howard". In lieu of flowers donations to Howard & Trauscht Scholarship @ U of A Law: givetoarizonalaw.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved