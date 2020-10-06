Wendell Hisle



Phoenix - Wendell Hisle, 72, passed away September 25. 2020. Born in Cincinnati,OH, he was predeceased by his sister Barbara Cole, and parents John and Sarah.



Survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Heidemarie, daughter, Dana Hosea, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



Wendell attended Holmes High School where he found his love for music as a member of the concert and marching bands.



He graduated from Howard University in Washington with a BA in Accounting.



From 1971-77, he proudly served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. On the USS Vesole (DD-878) .



Wendell held financial positions in various large companies, ending his career as Senior VP, Wedbush Securities in Scottsdale, AZ.



After retirement, Wendell and Heidi enjoyed golf and traveling. Wendell will be missed for his great spirit, sound advice, generous nature and his love for others.



The US Navy will facilitate a burial at sea ceremony for Wendell's remains.



A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.









