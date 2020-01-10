Resources
More Obituaries for Wendell Lolling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendell Lolling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendell Lolling Obituary
Wendell Lolling

Tempe - Wendell Lolling passed away peacefully at home on January 8, 2020. He was born in Hartsburg, Illinois on December 11, 1930 to Rudolph and Minnie Lolling. He graduated from Mesa Community College in their first graduating class. He served in Korea as a Morse Code interpreter. He married his high school sweetheart, Marian Bruns, and they raised a family of three. He was in the insurance field with Horace Mann Insurance and served as a branch manager of claims in Phoenix. Marian Passed away suddenly in 1980. He was fortunate to have two loves of his life with marriage to Debbie Painter Hedberg in 1984. They enjoyed sending time in Cholla Bay, Mexico and Forest Lakes Estates, Arizona. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers, Rudy and Orville, and stepson Jeff Hedberg. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, daugthers Beverly and Karen, son Gary (Jane), stepson Mark (Kim), brothers Gerald and Wayne, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildern, nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend our thanks to Infinity Hospice for the loving care with a special thanks to Shantaya. A celebration of life is being planned.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -