Wendell Lolling
Tempe - Wendell Lolling passed away peacefully at home on January 8, 2020. He was born in Hartsburg, Illinois on December 11, 1930 to Rudolph and Minnie Lolling. He graduated from Mesa Community College in their first graduating class. He served in Korea as a Morse Code interpreter. He married his high school sweetheart, Marian Bruns, and they raised a family of three. He was in the insurance field with Horace Mann Insurance and served as a branch manager of claims in Phoenix. Marian Passed away suddenly in 1980. He was fortunate to have two loves of his life with marriage to Debbie Painter Hedberg in 1984. They enjoyed sending time in Cholla Bay, Mexico and Forest Lakes Estates, Arizona. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers, Rudy and Orville, and stepson Jeff Hedberg. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, daugthers Beverly and Karen, son Gary (Jane), stepson Mark (Kim), brothers Gerald and Wayne, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildern, nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend our thanks to Infinity Hospice for the loving care with a special thanks to Shantaya. A celebration of life is being planned.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020