Wendell Robert Zehr
Wendell Zehr, 91, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. Wendell was born on April 22, 1928 in Albany, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lugene Zehr of 65 years. He is survived by his children and their spouses - Marcia and Dewaine Swartz, Marlene and Dale Brunk, Wendy and David Houser and Mark and Sandy Zehr, 13 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters. A memorial service to celebrate Wendell's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Trinity Mennonite Church, Glendale AZ. Memorial contributions can be made to Mennonite Central Committee, donate.mcc.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019