|
|
Wendy Ann Kent
Scottsdale - Kent, Wendy Ann 62 of Scottsdale, AZ passed away in her home on December 20, 2018. Wendy was born April 23, 1956 to Charles and Helen (McCrory) Irvine in Omaha, NE. Wendy was previously married to Stephen Kent, they remained good friends. Wendy's legacy continues with her children Helen and Bryan Kent and a host of family and friends who were close to her. She is deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com to share memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 10, 2019