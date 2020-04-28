|
|
Wendy Kathleen Zelko White
Goodyear - 57, passed away peacefully on April 22nd, 2020.
Wendy graduated from Texas A & M University with a BS in Secondary Education. She also graduated from King's University in Van Nuys, California with a Masters of Divinity. She was an Assistant Pastor at Horizon Church in Seattle, Washington.
Wendy is survived by her spouse Terry, her children Andrew White, Timothy White, Ellen Jones, and Ruth White, her 7 grandchildren, her mother Jean Zelko, and her sister Anna Millar. She is also survived by many friends and extended family members.
Wendy is preceded by her father Robert Zelko and her granddaughter Penelope White.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020