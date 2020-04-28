Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Kathleen Zelko White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy Kathleen Zelko White Obituary
Wendy Kathleen Zelko White

Goodyear - 57, passed away peacefully on April 22nd, 2020.

Wendy graduated from Texas A & M University with a BS in Secondary Education. She also graduated from King's University in Van Nuys, California with a Masters of Divinity. She was an Assistant Pastor at Horizon Church in Seattle, Washington.

Wendy is survived by her spouse Terry, her children Andrew White, Timothy White, Ellen Jones, and Ruth White, her 7 grandchildren, her mother Jean Zelko, and her sister Anna Millar. She is also survived by many friends and extended family members.

Wendy is preceded by her father Robert Zelko and her granddaughter Penelope White.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -