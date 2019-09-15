|
Wesley E. Corbin
- - Wesley E. Corbin, 80, entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior September 9, 2019 following a valiant journey with cancer.
Son of a coal miner and salt of the earth, Wes was a loving husband, devoted father and prominent business owner. Wes is survived by his beautiful wife Linda of 61 years, his son Jeff, his daughter Lezlie, his son-in-law Steve, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Wes touched so many and is loved by so many more.
Services will be held at Palm West Community Church, 13845 W Stardust Blvd., Sun City West, AZ 85375 on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 5:00p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019