Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Palm West Community Church
13845 W Stardust Blvd.
Sun City West, AZ
View Map
1939 - 2019
Wesley E. Corbin Obituary
- - Wesley E. Corbin, 80, entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior September 9, 2019 following a valiant journey with cancer.

Son of a coal miner and salt of the earth, Wes was a loving husband, devoted father and prominent business owner. Wes is survived by his beautiful wife Linda of 61 years, his son Jeff, his daughter Lezlie, his son-in-law Steve, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Wes touched so many and is loved by so many more.

Services will be held at Palm West Community Church, 13845 W Stardust Blvd., Sun City West, AZ 85375 on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 5:00p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019
