Wesley Trafton Pierce
Wes Pierce was born in Leominster, MA, on February 28, 1937, the first-born of the three sons of Wesley Croft Pierce and Mara (Trafton) Pierce. His beloved brothers, Bill, (William Newell Pierce, 8/21/1940 - 9/3/2018), and Rusty (Roy Edward Pierce, 5/25/1945 - 9/27/1993), were his partners in hi-jinx as they grew up in New England.
They loved living in Milford, CT and spending time in Maine with family, especially their cherished grandparents, Rev. Roy M. and Lura (Pettigrew) Trafton, known as Pop & Nana, and their Aunt Eva (Eva Trafton Rehor). Often accompanied by their great pal, William J. "Bill" Schultz, the Pierce brothers contributed with abandon to the lore of the family, a spirited patchwork of pirates and pastors, ferrymen and salesmen, tricksters and teachers.
After graduation from Milford High School, Wes attended Nichols Junior College in Dudley, MA, studying business and accounting. Following the untimely death of his father in 1956, he returned to Milford to be with his mother and young brothers. Seeking refuge from his mother's cooking, Wes soon joined the US Army. Sergeant Pierce served in Okinawa and was a sharpshooter and a Solider of the Month. When his fellow serviceman, Paul Lee, and his wife, Rosalie (Aguilar/Popick), had Wes over for dinner, he was surprised by the arrival of Joan Voss, Rosalie's best friend since childhood in Brooklyn, NY. Joan came bearing a fresh-baked loaf of banana bread and the rest, as they say, is history.
Wes and Joan were married on October 15, 1960, at The Church of Christ, Congregational in Milford, CT, by family friend Rev. Irvin Thursby and Wes's grandfather, Rev. Roy M. Trafton. Wes and Joan spent the next 59 years together, raising their family, working incredibly long hours, forging steadfast friendships, and leaving their indelible mark on hearts from New York to Texas, Connecticut to North Carolina, and, ultimately, Arizona.
Wes was inextricably bonded to his parents-in-law, Walter and Jeanne (LaGreca) Voss, and brother-in-law Robert Walter Voss, spending many happy times together, sharing music and laughs throughout the years until each of their passing.
Wes spent the majority of his adult life battling a four-hour, round-trip train commute from Milford to New York City, working in banking and securities. He rose through the ranks at Manufacturers Hanover (now, Chase) on Wall Street, retiring as a Senior Vice President in 1991, following his first heart attack. The family's cats, Romulus and Remus, became his boon companions in retirement in Connecticut, and were succeeded in later years in Arizona by fellow feline, Boris, and "granddog" Skittles Trafton Tuttle.
"Big Guy" and "Peepster," as they came to be known, were very proud of their two children, Susan and Wesley. They loved being part of their kids' lives and getting to know their friends. They formed life-long friendships with a few cherished compatriots, including Jamil & Mary Qatato; John & Janelle (Qatato) Zofcak; Richard & Gina Qatato; Vic & Trish Tohak; Maria Christopher Pritchard (Austin); Lisa Blevins; Robin & Meg Whyte; and Paul & Linda Williams. They so enjoyed the company of their newest friends in Arizona, Rev. Philip L. & Bonnie Carlson and Mary Z. Bradley, and were very grateful for the kindness and assistance of their neighbor, Don Appel.
Big Guy's type-A personality was at the heart of many a tale, but, countered by Peepster's laid-back style and with her encouragement, he was able to laugh at himself while building a now-legendary catalog of colorful invectives and sayings; "Missed it, Bud!," a classic among them, offered to those who would dare show up late. His trademark lack of patience notwithstanding, Wes enjoyed playing golf. Many a flung putter of his still can be found in water hazards around the globe.
For all his impatience, Wes faced the challenges of poor cardiac health and diabetes with grace and wry humor. The amazing staff at Brookdale Desert Ridge in Phoenix, AZ, where he spent his last months, often found themselves laughing out loud at his clever turns of phrase, delivered in his curmudgeon-with-a-heart-of-gold style. Brookdale went on pandemic lockdown the day after Wes and Joan moved in: Though they couldn't see their own family, their adopted Brookdale family ensured they were well cared for and well loved.
After hanging tough more than 30 years longer than anyone had a right to expect, Wes's earthly body decided it was time to rest, and, on June 8, 2020, he went to join his brothers to stir up some action in heaven. He was surrounded by love and the incredible caregivers in the Emergency Department at Abrazo Scottsdale.
Wes is survived by his wife, Joan (Voss) Pierce; his daughter, Susan Jean (Pierce) Giamportone Tuttle, son-in-law Stephen Tuttle, and grandchildren, Kyle and Alexa Tuttle, in Arizona; and his son, Wesley Croft Pierce, and grandchildren, Sarah and Samantha Pierce, in California. He adored his grandchildren and was thrilled when Kyle & Lexi came into his life in his 70's. He reveled in sharing Sarah and Sammy's early years and missed them deeply in recent ones.
Wes also leaves behind his sisters-in-law Sylvia (Morris) Pierce, widow of his brother, William; Barbara (Winslow) Pierce, widow of his brother, Roy; and Beryl Smith Voss, widow of his brother-in-law, Robert, and her partner, Dan Barki.
Wes also is survived by many nephews and nieces and their beautiful families: Edward Myers Pierce and Michael William Pierce (Cynthia), the sons of William & Sylvia Pierce; Roy Trafton Pierce (Suzanne) and James Stanley Pierce (Nicole Seidlitz), the sons of Roy Pierce and the late Barbara (Dudzinski) Pierce, and Wendie Winslow (Max Dietsche), Audrey Winslow (Tom Swallow), and Rick Winslow, the children of Roy's widow, Barbara (Winslow) Pierce; and Jesse (Winston) Van Geison (Greg), daughter of his late brother-in-law, Robert Voss.
With heavy hearts, immeasurable gratitude, and undying love, Wes's family and friends join his grandson Kyle in saying, "We'll miss you, Bud!"
A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Foothills Animal Rescue, 10197 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260; foothillsanimal.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.