Wilbert Francis Dietrich


1940 - 2019
Wilbert Francis Dietrich Obituary
Wilbert Francis Dietrich

Sun City - 1940 - 2019

Wilbert "Wil" Dietrich, born January 5, 1940, passed away suddenly at home on July 8, 2019. He is survived by three brothers—Herbert Dietrich (Vera), Sun City, AZ; Hubert Dietrich (Eloyse), Glenshaw, PA; Philbert Dietrich (Cecile), Tionesta, PA; five daughters—Patricia Boretos Clark, Oliver Springs, TN; Susan Martinetti (John), Bluffton, SC; Tracey Stanley, Sterling, VA; Joanne Bell (Thomas), Davidsonville, MD; Katherine Meyer (Donald), Annapolis, MD; four grandchildren—Christopher Boretos (Sarah), Fairfax, VA; Giselle Martinetti, Charleston, SC; Donald "Nick" Meyer, Baltimore, MD; Rebecca Calderon (Joshua), Annapolis, MD; two great grandchildren—Madelyn and Amelia Boretos, Fairfax, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Marion Dietrich, brothers Albert Dietrich, Robert Dietrich, Norbert Dietrich, and Gilbert Dietrich, sister Dolores Dietrich Kress, and granddaughter Melissa Boretos.

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Wil enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Europe. He then moved to Washington, DC for work at the Washington Evening Star newspaper and then worked in various positions for the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, from which he retired in 1998 and relocated to Sun City, AZ.

Wil enjoyed football, boating, cruises, traveling the world, camping, bowling, snow and water skiing, and the daily cocktail hour.

Menke Funeral Home handled the arrangements; a memorial service and interment in the Veterans Cemetery at Quantico, VA is planned for later this year.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 22, 2019
