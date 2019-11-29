Services
Wlibert Lee Battle, 86 passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born in Honey Grove, TX on October 27, 1933. After his discharge from the Army in 1956, Wilbert moved to Phoenix, AZ where he worked for the US Postal Service. An avid golfer, Wilbert became a member of the Desert Mashie Golf Club.

Wilbert is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sarah, their children Rhonda, Michael, Thomas, Todd and Kimberly, 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Whether you knew him as Sonny, Will, Bill, Dad, Papa or simply "Mr. Battle", you knew Wilbert to be a hardworking, generous and caring man who never met a stranger. He will be sorely missed.

Visitation is Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 4-8PM at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary, 4310 East Southern Ave, Phoenix. Funeral service is Tuesday, Dec. 3rd at First Institutional Baptist Church, 1141 East Jefferson St, Phoenix, with viewing at 10am, service at 11:00. Burial to follow at Resthaven.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -