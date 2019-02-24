|
Will L Massey
Camp Verde - Will L Massey passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, wife, Lois, by his side at home in Camp Verde, AZ after an 8 yr. battle with colon & lung cancer. He was born April 9, 1964 in Scottsdale, AZ to parents Hugh W. & Sharon K. Brown Massey. The family moved to Chandler, AZ in 1970 where Will attended Mesa Public Schools, graduating in '82 from Dobson High where he played baseball and FFA President his senior year. After 1 1/2 yrs. at Mesa Community College he entered the construction business and operated a crane in AZ, TX and Alaska for over 25 years. Will loved his Washington Redskins, KC Royals, NASCAR/Mike Martin with passions for hunting, fishing, camping, cooking, gardening and was known as a jokester and prankster, a Massey male genetic characteristic. Surviving him are his wife, Lois, children Monica, Veronica, Jake & Schae and grandson, Xavier, stepsons, Christopher, James/Courtney King, step granddaughter, Katelyn. Also surviving are his Mother, Sharon, brothers/sisters-inlaw, Matt/Georgia, Guy/Lisa, Cody/Lorie; nephews Zac (Sara), Shelby, Ronnie (Julie) and nieces, Shonna Funk (Mike), Renee Neumann (CJ), Courtney, Ashley & Kelsey and many Massey/Brown uncles, aunts & cousins.. He was predeceased by his Dad, Hugh W., grandparents L.Coy & Dola Massey, Wm. S. Brown/Janet, Kathleen Thies/Richard. Cremation handled by Wescott Funeral Home in Cottonwood, AZ and Memorial Services will be held on Sat., Mar. 2, 2019, 1:00 pm, at Messinger's Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ In lieu of flowers, donations to fight cancer and/or a would be appreciated by all family members.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019